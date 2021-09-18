The latest report by the intergovernmental panel on climate change was a damning indictment of decades of inaction by politicians, demonstrators said on Saturday as they demanded less talk and more action to deal with climate emergency.

The organisers, Extinction Rebellion Malta and Fridays For Future Malta, said that despite an acknowledgment of climate emergency in Malta in October 2019 and “lots of nicely-worded speeches”, little to no progress was made on the issues that really matter.

They said tokenistic gestures, greenwash and projects with dubious intentions continue to predominate, propelling us entirely in the wrong direction.

Video by Chris Sant Fournier

The demonstration, held at Castille Square, was held in solidarity with other international organisations as part of a Global Climate Strike due to take place next week.

Demonstrators demanded full de-carbonisation by 2030, the reversal of biodiversity loss, an end to the ‘business as usual’ attitude and a shift to a wellbeing economy. They also demanded the promotion of sustainable mobility and moving away from car dependency and the creation of a citizens’ assembly on climate.

Citizens’ assemblies tackle issues that politicians are unwilling or scared to confront. They bring together people from all walks of life to investigate, discuss, recommend, and create legislation.

“We are also asking the government to empower local councils and citizens in decisions directly affecting their communities,” the organisers said.

The protest was endorsed by over 40 NGOs, including Moviment Graffitti, Repubblika and others, student organisations and other organisations holding similar values in the matter.

A woman hold a placard about the effects of climate change. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier