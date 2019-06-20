Blockchain, enabled by cryptocurrencies and distributed ledger technology, is touted to revolutionise the world, uprooting entire business ecosystems and making obscure complex processes transparent and trusted. Smoother workflow and less middleman interference will also translate into a tsunami, sweeping away numerous careers which are today highly glorified.

But the impact of that isn’t yet being widely felt in the communities and for most of us it is a waiting game. An equally huge phenomenon which has silently revolutionised the dynamics of decision making across the globe is data analytics. Forensics and criminology, health and disease prediction, insurance fraud, political campaigns, anti-money laundering, sales predictions and macro-economics and many other areas have become extremely reliant on data analytics.

To picture how automated data analytics operate, consider this situation: your anniversary is around the corner and it is an opportune time to surprise your partner with a weekend break to London. A quick online check for flights yields a price of €109 per person. A couple of calls to settle the kids and their extracurricular activities, book your vacation leave and sit on it for a couple of days. You check online again to submit the booking and boom! the price has shot up to €180 per person and availability has been reduced to just four seats!

The same thing happens when ordering clothes and apparel and the plethora of gadgets that our consumerist society demands. Seasonal sales in the shoulder months is an archaic business tactic that will continue to reduce in popularity. Agile online businesses manage supply and demand on the fly, striving for optimal price elasticity to reach customers with the best offer before their competitors.

Customer wish lists, offers and purchases are all recorded, feeding backend systems with the preferred customer choices for different segments of people. That is a most precious source of information for marketing tactics and pricing of the product portfolio. Furthermore, the customer purchase data provides a continuous flow of data for trend analysis and predictions about future demand, thereby guiding production lines and sales forecasts. Then there are the more complex issues which go beyond the management of supply and demand. When companies succeed in harnessing the huge power of the big data, and even more so with artificial intelligence, the results have a high impact on the bottom line.

Sound business decisions have always been grounded on information, but business disruption, enabled through technology, is forcing executives to take decisions faster and more frequently than ever before. The issue that many executives are facing is that they are sitting on terabytes and petabytes of data but don’t have the necessary capabilities to make use of the data or they are reluctant to invest in data analytics because the return is hard to justify.

The positive results of using data analytics in business operations are compelling

It’s like searching for that groundbreaking mathematical formula while combing through an overabundance of numbers and symbols. You know that the solution must lie somewhere there – you have all or most of the parts but there are so many dependencies, so many permutations that some people are disheartened just at the thought of it. And the bigger the data storage, the more complex it gets. Well, a perhaps too simplistic answer to such a conundrum lies in having clear objectives and the right people for the job. As with all complex problems in the real world, the key is to break it down logically into manageable chunks and building your way towards a solution. It requires discipline, logical structuring of data, creativity, tenacity and a bit of luck. After all most of the world’s greatest discoveries have been made by chance. However, if the process is executed methodically by the right people, one can be almost sure to uncover a number of insights that can have an impact on the strategy and/or operations of the business.

So what are the qualities which make an effective analytics team? Typical nomenclatures range from data scientist to data engineer, data analyst and other similar titles originating from the computer sphere. Such roles are extremely important for the extraction, cleansing, preparation, formatting and aggregation of data. These people often run complex scripts to identify trends and correlations which are otherwise extremely hard to find.

However, technical abilities have to be supplemented by knowledge of the business domain, a good deal of creativity and unconventional thinking patterns plus the ability to relate information to the macro business environment. Data analytics require a strong balance of scientific abilities as well as creativity and the capacity to logically organise complex business problems into manageable chunks.

Dishing very advanced tools to selected users, based on their academic background or role in the organisation just won’t work.

Customers’ behaviours are not necessarily a reflection of the market needs, simply because consumers might be using the services of competitors, local or online. That is when market research comes exceptionally handy, when the knowledge gathered from the stored data is supplemented by consumer opinions and perceptions. Businesses should always treat their target consumers as trusted partners to maintain services relevant to their needs. This is the moment of truth for hypothesis testing and drawing conclusions for business decisions.

Communication of findings and recommendations to decision makers is paramount. The findings from data analytics exercises need to be rock solid and represented in a visually appealing manner. Effective storytelling will make complex business correlations and forecasts more digestible. Communication is an art but it can be learnt and for those who strive to be better communicators, it is a lifelong development process.

The positive results of using data analytics in business operations are compelling. For those who are able to use data analytics strategically, the benefits to be gained are huge both for competitive positioning and also for operational work flows. The right team of people, empowered with the right tools and focused on concrete real world objectives should make data analytics more than worthwhile.

Daniel Magrin is an IT graduate and a business management graduate and maintains keen interest in business strategy, research and data analytics. He works for Bank of Valletta at Market Intelligence Unit.