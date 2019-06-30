A man charged with threatening to burn down his brother’s front door and shoot him with his rifle was granted bail after a chain of events landed him in court on Tuesday.

Norton Mizzi, a 32-year-old Qormi resident, called his brother on Monday at around 6.15am, and allegedly made the threats that sparked the investigations leading to his arrest.

Matters had reportedly long been brewing between the siblings. The alleged victim had blocked his brother on Facebook, prompting the latter to post messages on his niece’s Facebook page.

The chain of events landed the man in court where he pleaded not guilty to misuse of electronic communications equipment, threatening and harassing his brother, his sister-in-law and her four children, as well as causing them to fear violence.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, after hearing submissions by both parties upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €5,000, an order to sign the bail book three times a week and to abide by a curfew.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victims.

Inspector Stacy Attard prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.