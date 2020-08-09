Denilson has vowed to work hard and help Sliema Wanderers return to the top of Maltese football as the former Arsenal midfielder was presented as a new Blues player during a presentation ceremony yesterday.

The Wanderers stole the headlines this week with the announcement that they had secured the services of the 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder and in his first comments as a Sliema Wanderers player, Denilson made it clear that his primary goal in Malta will be to help his new club win silverware.

