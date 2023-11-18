Denmark booked their spot in the Euro 2024 finals with a 2-1 win in their crunch match against Slovenia.

Albania also qualified on Friday, drawing 1-1 in Moldova to ensure they would finish in the top two in Group E.

The Czech Republic drew 1-1 in Poland to leave the second qualifying place from Group E undecided.

Italy moved to second in Group C with a 5-2 home win over North Macedonia. England, who have won the group, eased to a 2-0 home win over Malta.

In Group H, both teams were able to qualify with a win in Copenhagen but the hosts claimed the spoils, with goals either side of the break by Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney.

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand said: “I’m satisfied with the whole team. I’m satisfied with everything. The boys looked each other in the eyes and said ‘Let’s show them!’”

