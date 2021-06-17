Roberto Martinez said Wednesday that Belgium’s Euro 2020 match with Denmark won’t be the same without Christian Eriksen on the pitch as he recovers from his dramatic mid-match collapse.

Belgium line up on Thursday at the Parken Stadium where Eriksen had to be revived by medics at the weekend following his sudden fall, and Martinez said he and his players wanted to pay tribute to the Danish playmaker ahead of the Group B match.

“As a team there is a real intention just to show our wishes and thoughts to Christian,” Martinez told reporters, adding that his team would make “some sort of gesture” at the start of the game."

