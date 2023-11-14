Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors and increase taxes on nicotine products to combat a worrying rise in consumption, the health ministry said Tuesday.

"Children and the young are starting to drink too early, and they drink too much," Health Minister Sophie Lohde said at a press conference.

She said youths were also consuming more "snus", a sachet placed under the upper lip containing synthetic nicotine and often flavoured to appeal to younger consumers.

In response, sales of drinks with more than 6% alcohol will be banned to those aged 16 to 18, who until now could buy drinks containing up to 16.5% alcohol.

At the same time, taxes on snus will be doubled, raising the average price of a packet by 12 kroner (€1.6), making their price equal to a pack of cigarettes.

It will also be forbidden for smoking substitution products to offer "enticing aromas and smells," the ministry said.

According to national health authorities, 22% of girls and 27% of boys are weekly drinkers by the age of 15.

A 2019 study by ESPAD (European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs) estimated that 40% of 15-to-16-year-old Danes had got drunk in the previous 30 days, the highest in Europe, where the average is 13%.