Denmark need no introduction in the women’s game.

The Scandinavian side is statistically one of the best 20 countries in the world and is a powerhouse in the European game.

They are the current 2017 European Championship runners-up and they are determined to go one step further when they launch their 2022 Women’s Euro campaign in England, this summer.

