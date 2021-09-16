DENMARK 7

Troelsgaard 15; Bruun 23, 48

Larsen 26; Harder 47; Sevecke 78

Thrige 89

MALTA 0

DENMARK

K. Larsen; R. Sevecke, S. Ballisanger, K. Veje, N. Sorense (61 J. Thomsen), S. Troelsgaard (61 S. Pedersen), K. Kuhl, S. Svava (61 Sarah Thrige), P. Harder (73 M. Gejl), S. Bruun, S. Larsen.

MALTA

J. Xuereb; J. Flask (46 Gabriella Zahra), C. Zammit, S. Farrugia, N. Sciberras (90 Kayleigh Chetcuti), S. Zammit, E. Lipman, A. Sultana (89 Ann-Marie Said), D. Theuma, B. Borg (46 Rachel Cuscheri), M. Farrugia.

Referee Karolina Wacker (Germany FA).

Yellow cards S. Zammit, Zahra.

The Malta women’s national team found the going very tough in their opening 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier as they went down heavily to 15th ranked Denmark, in Viborg.

Denmark are looking to qualify for their first Women’s World Cup since 2007 and they will be one of the teams that will featuring in next summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

The Danes squad included Chelsea’s Pernille Harder, Everton’s Rikke Sevecke and Nicoline Sorensen and Signe Bruun of Lyon.

On the other hand, Malta (ranked 93), were facing Denmark for the fifth time in their international history as they launched their qualification campaign.

