Kasper Hjulmand said on Friday that his Denmark team will “dream big” as they prepare for their Euro 2020 opener against Finland with one eye on a repeat of their unexpected triumph in 1992.

A talented Danish side begin their campaign at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday evening, nearly three decades after winning their one major honour in a tournament in which they only took part because of the break-up of Yugoslavia.

Coach Hjulmand, 49, was not fazed when asked whether he thought his team could go all the way.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta