Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a “successful operation” six days after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Friday.

Doctors had said Thursday that Eriksen, 29, would have a heart defibrillator implanted to regulate his heart rhythm, casting doubt over whether he will be able to play again.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen said in a statement.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings — it has been incredible to see and feel.”

