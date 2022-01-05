Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who went into cardiac arrest at the European Championships and has since been fitted with a pacemaker, hopes to play in the World Cup in Qatar, he said in a Danish television interview aired Tuesday.

Eriksen terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent in December, as Italian league rules bar players with pacemakers.

“I want to play football. There’s no reason not to do that,” Eriksen said in an excerpt released Tuesday of a longer interview to be aired later this week on public broadcaster DR.

“They (the doctors) have said fine. They’ve said it’s ‘good’. So everything is stable, and it feels like I’ve got the green light to play football again.”

