Danish star Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s Euro 2020 opener last weekend, will have a heart defibrillator implanted, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Thursday.

The Inter midfielder collapsed and required CPR during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter),” the Danish football body said in a statement on Twitter.

“This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” it added.

