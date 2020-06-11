Denni Dos Santos is back at Tarxien Rainbows as the former Brazilian former was appointed as the club’s new technical director, the Premier League club announced.

“We are pleased to announce that Denni Rocha Dos Santos has joined Tarxien Rainbows, this time forming part of our Technical Staff. He will serve as our club's Technical Director,” the Rainbows said in a statement.

The 37-year-old enjoys a great past with the Rainbows as it was the Southerners who brought talented schemer in Malta in July 2008.

With the Rainbows he spent two seasons where he made 39 appearances and scored 18 goals.

From then, he joined Valletta and also had a spell with Tarxien Rainbows.

Denni is the second appointment for Tarxien after they had already confirmed Steve Debono as their new Team Manager.

The club is also expected to announce a new first-team coach in the coming days with Winston Muscat the overwhelming favourite to take the job which has been vacant since Demis Scerri was not reconfirmed in his post.