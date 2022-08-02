The Dental Association of Malta (DAM) said it is “concerned” about the increasing number of patients returning to the island with complications following cosmetic treatments in Turkey.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported that a growing number of patients has been dealing with serious complications, at times even resulting in hospitalisation, following botched surgeries in Turkey.

Dentists said they have treated patients in their 20s with irreversible damage to their teeth and warned shoddy work abroad could result in long-term damage.

The DAM said it is concerned about the number of patients “returning home with a lot of complications after receiving invasive treatment in Turkey”.

“Patients have complained of several issues including pain, infections, loss of teeth, problems with chewing and chronic facial pain arising from a damage to the jaw joints,” the association’s executive committee said.

“We are especially concerned about the rampant over-treatment being carried out and the misinformation on social media platforms.”

It said it was also noticing “an ever-increasing trend on social media” where patients, as young as 19, are being lured into having permanent irreversible treatment done on their teeth to make them look better or whiter.

Those experiencing complications after procedures said they regret travelling for the treatment and are facing higher costs as a result. Their main reason for getting the treatment in Turkey was the price – work done there is significantly cheaper than in Malta.

We are especially concerned about the rampant over-treatment being carried out and the misinformation on social media platforms - Dental Association of Malta

Dentists, however, warned this is possible because products of inferior quality are often used and a process that usually takes weeks is condensed into a few days.

“Patients must keep in mind that any treatment involving cutting or re-shaping of teeth has a shelf like and without constant monitoring and proper care (not just including brushing but also dietary restrictions), these treatments will fail.

“Failure many times means having to remove a grossly decayed tooth. Conscientious ethical practitioners will always advise less invasive alternatives (such as bleaching, braces, simple fillings) before going for the more invasive irreversible treatment (such as crowns, bridges or veneers),” the committee said.

It went on to warn patients undergoing implant treatment abroad that such treatment involves “complex instrumentation” which is particular to every brand of implants.

The association said it has seen “many reports” of patients being told they have had European, and therefore CE marked, implants placed when in fact these were copies or other brands altogether.

“Local dental surgeons, therefore, cannot service such implant work and patients need to go back to Turkey twice a year for their check-up and any time a complication arises,” the DAM said.

Asked about patients’ concerns that dentists were refusing to treat those who travel to Turkey for treatment, the association said: “Dentists never said that patients would be refused a check-up simply because they had treatment abroad”.

Instead, dentists simply highlighted the fact that some of the tools needed to service materials used in Turkey might not be available locally.

Very important advice: Speak to your dentist before undergoing complex treatment locally or abroad. Photo: Shutterstock

Dentists offer patients advice

With the popularity of cosmetic treatment on the rise, dentists have put together tips for patients in an attempt minimise the risk of complications.

People looking into teeth procedures should:

1. Speak to their dentist before undergoing complex treatment locally or abroad.

2. Be frank. If finances are the issue discuss with the dentist.

3. Ask the dentist if what is going to be done really is in their best interest.

4. Since all treatment carried out requires long-term care and maintenance, ask dentists if they can service such treatment when patients are back and whether they are willing to treat any complications arising.

5. When undergoing implant treatment abroad, ask for certification of implant brands being used. In Malta, dentists can only use CE marked products which is a guarantee of quality.

6. When undergoing implant treatment always ask for documentation (such as batch number, expiry date of sterilisation, etc.) of any implants or bone grafts which are going into the body.