Bora rider Nico Denz won his second stage in three days in the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, edging a dramatic sprint in Cassano Magnago after a long breakaway in the rain.

In a photo finish, the German, crossed the line barely half a wheel ahead of Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premier Tech) in the 193km 14th stage.

Both riders were part of a breakaway of 27 that got away from the peloton almost from the beginning of the 194km stage, before splitting into several small groups.

