Memphis Depay’s early penalty set the Netherlands on the way to a 2-0 win over Austria in Amsterdam on Thursday, their second straight victory at Euro 2020 securing qualification for the last 16 already as winners of Group C.

Depay made no mistake from the spot in the 11th minute after David Alaba’s foul on Denzel Dumfries was spotted by the Israeli referee only after he had come across to review the images.

Dumfries, so impressive in the thrilling opening 3-2 win over Ukraine, added another midway through the second half, his second goal of the tournament.

