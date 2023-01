Atletico Madrid have signed Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from La Liga rivals Barcelona for three million euros ($3.25 million), the two clubs announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Atletico after an injury-hit spell at the Camp Nou.

The transfer could cost Atletico up to an extra one million euros in add-ons.

More details on SportsDesk.