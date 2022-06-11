Memphis Depay missed a last-minute penalty as the Netherlands drew 2-2 with Poland in the Nations League on Saturday in a game where the hosts trailed 2-0 at one stage.

Poland defender Matty Cash was penalised for handball as the clock hit 90 minutes.

However, Depay blasted his penalty high and wide.

The Dutch went into Saturday’s match in Rotterdam with a 100% record after a 4-1 win over Belgium and a late 2-1 victory against Wales.

Poland had beaten Wales 2-1 but suffered a 6-1 rout at the hands of Belgium.

