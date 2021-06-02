Memphis Depay scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw for the Netherlands in a pre-Euro 2020 friendly on Wednesday against a Scotland side missing seven players following midfielder John Fleck’s positive Covid-19 test
Celtic centre-back Jack Hendry drilled in from 20 yards to give Scotland an early lead in Faro with his first international goal, but Depay soon equalised with a crisp volley.
Kevin Nisbet put the Scots back ahead after coming on as a substitute on the hour, also netting his first Scotland goal in just his second appearance.
