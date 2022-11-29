Memphis Depay was named in the starting XI for the first time at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday for the Netherlands’ last group game against the hosts.

Louis van Gaal’s men need just a point at the Al Bayt Stadium to be sure of reaching the last 16.

The only other change from the Oranje’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador saw Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon replace his club teammate Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.

Already-eliminated Qatar stuck with their 5-3-2 formation despite suffering back-to-back defeats in Group A.

Hatem Abdulaziz coming into the team was the one alteration from last week’s 3-1 loss to Senegal for Felix Sanchez’s side.

