Despite an influx of migrant workers, Malta could still face a shortage of manual labourers in the absence of higher migration or policies to reverse the country’s ageing workforce, the Central Bank has warned.

This conclusion was reached in a policy paper by the bank’s chief economist Aaron Grech on the impact of the pensions’ reform enacted in 2006 through which the age of retirement had been raised to 65.

On a positive note, the report points out that within the last decade the female employment participation rate in Malta had improved dramatically. While in 2005 half of women under 40 years were in employment, by 2018 this rate had exceeded the EU average and gone up to almost three in every four (73%). From being a country with the lowest female rate, Malta boasts the fifth-highest one in the EU, the paper noted.

Despite this trend and the increase in migration, it transpired that some sectors of the Maltese economy would be impacted by the ageing workforce. Data suggests, it is likely that sectors such as public administration, agriculture, construction and manufacturing would face significant labour shortages once their workforce retires.

From a wider perspective, the paper points out that the number of full-time male workers over 50 has risen from 26,000 to 33,000 in the 10 years between 2008 and 2018. The increase was more pronounced among women where the respective figure doubled to 14,000.

As for the increase in retirement age which was rolled out gradually from 2012, it meant that 3,500 more workers aged 50 and over remained in the workforce. In terms of the impact on the country’s economic output, the reform resulted in 1.3 percentage points increase in growth, which was 45% better than forecast in 2017. On average, the pension age rise thought to have contributed 0.22 percentage points to the annual growth in gross value added between 2013 and 2018.

According to the study, between 2011 and 2018, the number of workers aged between 60 and 62 had increased from 1.6% to 2.6% of the overall workforce. This age bracket accounted for 5% of the entire increase in labour supply during the period under review.