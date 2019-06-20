Anyone familiar with the local art scene would have heard of Ronald Gordon, who for a number of years visited Malta regularly to paint.

He was, in fact, returning from a painting trip to Malta when he became ill on arrival in the UK last November. He was hospitalised with pneumonia and died from complications on June 23, aged 87.

Castille’s main entrance.

Mr Gordon used to visit the islands twice a year for several weeks and always painted en plein air. He would often be seen with his easel on his back looking for another good view to paint.

Born in Peterborough, Huntingdonshire, in 1932, Mr Gordon served with the Royal Engineers in Libya and Egypt. He was awarded the College Diploma of Architecture in 1957 and retired as an architect in 1990. Since then he dedicated his time to painting in watercolours, travelling extensively to Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Crete, Italy and Malta.

Commenting about his art, critic E. V. Borg wrote: “Ronald Gordon loves Malta, and in the footsteps of the artists on the Grand Tour he has tried his hand quite successfully at depicting facets of our islands in a topographical sense, enriching his works with his intimate botanical studies and discerning eye for architectural marvels.

“Several of his works reach very high levels of craftsmanship and are not only aesthetically beautiful but document for posterity nooks and corners of our small island state.

“The visibility, freshness and clarity in the air as expressed in his panoramic landscapes are probably the result of working en plein air in the winter season, mainly No­vember and December. It is quite unusual for an artist of delicate watercolours to brave the wind, rain and cold of winter.”

His funeral service was held in the UK on July 15.