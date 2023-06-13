Depiro Sports Club, in collaboration with the Mtarfa Local Council, the Mtarfa Community Policing team, Agenzija Sapport, Mtarfa Scouts Group, and Baden Powell Scouts Group Mtarfa sponsored by Tal-Furnar, organised a week of sports activity ‘Let’s Get Active’ which culminated with a whole community activity on May 27.

The aim of the activity was to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, Depiro CEO Ruben Baldacchino said.

“The activity turned out to be a huge success,” he remarked.

“We had over 500 people attending the activity on Saturday and we had other activities throughout the week which promoted a healthy lifestyle for all the community."

