Depiro BC announced this week that their search for a new women’s coach had been concluded with the appointment of Turkish coach Fatih Dedelioglu as Ruben Baldacchino’s replacement for the coming season.

Dedelioglu, who had arrived at the club ahead of the announcement on Sunday comes from a vast background in the international basketball community, having had stints in the United States, Poland, and Korea.

Speaking to the club’s socials, the 31-year-old coach said he was excited to be at the Mtarfa club and that he wants his side to play the best basketball possible this coming season.

“I’m really excited to bring all of my experience that I gained in Turkey for the last 10 years with different levels of basketball clubs,” Dedelioglu said.

“We will want to play the best basketball and reflect this onto the court during the whole season. Moreover, we would like to improve our youth players so that they can join the senior teams for the following season and of course to prepare them for national teams.”

More details here...