Depiro Basketball Club had an intensive summer with various sports programmes which have come to conclusion recently.

Children took part in the clubs’ basketball and gymnastics academies, dance classes, and Summer School club.

More than 500 children took part in these programmes where they learned the fundamentals of sports that include agility, balance, coordination, and speed which are usually referred to as physical literacy.

“We have passed through very hard times and it was a great step forward that sports clubs were allowed to operate this summer,” club CEO Ruben Baldacchino said.

