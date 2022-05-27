Local basketball club Depiro BC will be collaborating with five Mtarfa groups this weekend for ‘Let’s Be Active’ – a sports initiative to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The collaborating entities will be the Mtarfa Local Council together with the Mtarfa Community Policing team, Dar Kenn Ghal Sahhtek, Mtarfa Scouts Group, and Baden Powell Scouts Group Mtarfa.

The event, taking place on Saturday, will consist of a walk around Mtarfa for all the family which the public is invited to join at 08.15. The walk will be led by the community policing team and mounted police. Afterwards, local organisations will exhibit their work at the Mtarfa square, including a monkey bridge, abseiling, and pyrography by both scout groups.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta