Depiro BC have extended coach James Bamfield’s contract, the club announced in a statement on Friday.

Bamfield, who is currently coaching the Welsh national team retains his position at the Mtarfa club after having been with the side since last season. Depiro sounded their enthusiasm, saying that they are “happy to invest in top level coaches that will help our youths to develop in the long term athletic development”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta