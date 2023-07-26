Depiro BC confirmed their second signing of the summer on Wednesday when they named Bogdan Mrkojevic to their squad.

The former Balkan Fusion player joins compatriot Nikola Bozovic who was also brought to the club from the Division Two side this month. However, having been playing in Malta for the past five years, Mrkojevic will be able to play as a local under new Malta Basketball Association (MBA) regulations.

Speaking to the club’s socials, Mrkojevic showed enthusiasm towards the move.

“Really looking forward to the upcoming season as I feel we have the right ingredients for a successful season,” Mrkojevic said.

