Depiro BC women announced their latest signing of the summer when they confirmed Jamaican-Canadian player Jose-Ann Johnson on Monday.

The 6’4 centre joins as the Mtarfa club goes through a transfer coup with three major signings for the women’s squad, as well as the confirmation of Adrian Baldacchino as the side’s new coach.

This will be her fifth stop on her basketball journey, her latest stint being with Strasbourg Illkirch Graffenstaden in the French L2. There she played 15 games, averaging 6.7 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game, with a 48.7% field goal percentage.

