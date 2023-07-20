Depiro BC announced their new women’s team coach when they named former Amateur League coach Adrian Baldacchino on Thursday.

Baldacchino replaces former women’s side mentor Fatih Dedeoglu who is looking to be headed towards Starlites Naxxar and will bring with him the experience of having been the sides’ second-tier shot caller.

In the Amateur League, Baldacchino had taken the side to an impressive unbeaten regular season, the side winning 10 games on the trot, and eventually won the title in the playoff finals against Balkan Fusion who had been their closest rivals all season.

