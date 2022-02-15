Game day 12 of the BOV Men League determined another playoff spot as Depiro made certain of playing in the post regular season to join Starlites and Hibs.

With three game days to go, the race is now on for the final spot and this tussle has increased in intensity after BUPA Luxol managed to beat Mellieħa and the northerners now can only rely on a two-game buffer over their rivals Gżira Athleta and Luxol.

Gżira Athleta 68

Depiro 71

(15-20, 16-17, 16-21, 21-13)

This game had a series of twists and turns and could have gone, ultimately, either way as the lead even alternated in the final moments of the game.

Finally, Depiro got the important win which ascertained their play-off spot.

Shorn of the services of Nathan Xuereb, injured, and Matthew Gouder, suspended, Gżira Athleta shared the game at par with their opponents for 26 minutes but then fell behind after a Depiro 12-0 run.

However, Athleta showed character when they recouped their efforts for a good fourth quarter start which saw them claw back into the game and later even surging 68-67 ahead with slightly more than a minute to go till the end of the game.

