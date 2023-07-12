Depiro Basketball Club’s women’s team announced a second signing for the coming season on Wednesday when they confirmed guard Sophie Abela.

This, and the Kristy Galea acquisition on Tuesday, brings together both Malta internationals that played in the US for the past few seasons.

Abela, a National team player with experience in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) with the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs for the past two seasons joins a Depiro side pushing for a Championship run, and while it was looking like Abela was to be heading back to Hibernians, it was the Mtarfa side who managed to get Abela’s signature.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

