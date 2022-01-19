Caffe Moak Luxol 46

ARMS Depiro 48

(14-11, 2-16, 12-13, 18-8)

The first rubber was a balanced affair as both Caffe MOAK Luxol and ARMS Depiro replied continuously to each other with Luxol taking the first lead including a Josephine Diaby brace of hoops.

Although Depiro responded through positive shots from Nicole Agius, Santino Coppa’s side still maintained the upper edge as late buckets from Anna Fenech Pace and Sarah Pace helped them to a 14-11 first-quarter lead.

Depiro, missing the services of their import player Hannah Johnson, outplayed their opponents in the second quarter as they netted 16 points to a solitary hoop from Luxol.

Claire Ciantar and Danika Galea shared nine points whilst Leanne Duncan added a three-pointer in this game segment with Depiro enjoying a 27-16 half-time advantage.

