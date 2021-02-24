ARMS Depiro registered an important victory, their fourth in the league campaign, to move to the second spot in the standings and in a good position to advance to the league playoffs.

The game got off on a balanced note with both teams, even if quite wary of each other and committing certain unpressured turnovers, keeping at each other’s tails.

Luxol’s import player Kali Koenig was being guarded at close quarters but still managed to nip in three hoops in the opening quarter to keep her side close to Depiro who had taken the early lead through Claire Ciantar and then had the first points from Hannah Johnson.

Matters did not change in the second quarter with only a meagre point separating the two sides, 29-28, at the half-time interval.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta