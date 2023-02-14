Last weekend was devoted to the quarterfinals of the Louis Borg Cup, a competition where ties are decided on the aggregate of two games played in the space of 48 hours.

Mellieħa Libertas, Depiro, and BUPA Luxol all qualified for the semifinals where they now join Starlites who got a bye.

Save for the clash between Mellieħa and Hibernians, the first leg results proved somewhat decisive in the other two ties as the second legs of each respective pairing resulted in a tied score, an occurrence which is not possible in normal games given that normally a tied game after regulation time would have to be then ultimately decided in overtime.

This is not the case in the Borg Cup as overtime would only be needed if the aggregate is tied after the second game. Despite ending the second game at par, both Depiro and BUPA Luxol banked in their winning margin two days earlier to book their spot in the semi-finals.

