This summer’s most active side in women’s basketball, Depiro, made their case for title challengers on Saturday when they brushed aside Hibernians in the women’s John Tabone Shield on their first showing of the season.

Caffe Moak Luxol avenged their fourth-quarter crumble against Starlites JSD in the Super Cup a week prior by thrashing Fusion Quest.

DEPIRO 83

HIBERNIANS 50

(18-19, 25-13, 21-4, 19-14)

Depiro’s first official game under new coach Adrian Baldacchino couldn’t have gone better. Speaking to the Times of Malta, Baldacchino said he found a squad ready for action from the outset.

“Initially I thought I would have to make a number of changes towards the women’s game but when I saw the team motivated and going out to play like lions, I could apply the same philosophy I used with the men,” he said.

“I have players who, despite being quite young, have experience. The addition of Jose (Johnson), who has experience in different leagues, has helped even the other players. The knowledge of Kristy (Galea), Sophie (Abela), and Julia Borg combined with players like Julia Xerri and Claire Ciantar, who were part of the national team, is moulding the team quite well.”

