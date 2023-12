Depiro secured their second straight victory in the MAPFRE MSV LIFE Women’s League when they beat Hibernians at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion.

It was a show of force from both sides’ US import players as Jose Ann Johnson and Lyndsey Whilby scored a total of 58 points between them.

Meanwhile, a clash of titans saw Starlites overcome Caffe Moak Luxol by three points to get their revenge for the John Tabone Shield final.

Read the full story on the times of Malta sports website...