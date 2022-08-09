Former Depiro BC forward Hannah Johnson announced her next step in her basketball career, this time on the sidelines as the assistant coach for the girls’ program at US high school Bishop Alemany.

RELATED STORIES Depiro appoint Dedelioglu as women’s coach

‘Let’s Get Active’ a huge success – Depiro BC

Johnson, who spent close to four years in Malta with the Mtarfa club, was one of the stars of the team but faced a number of injury problems, keeping her out of most of last season. The team ended up bringing compatriot Kelly Koshuta to make up for size together with youth player Danika Galea taking on a more dominant role.

While injury hampered her time on court, Johnson, who had already acquired coaching experience at youth level back in the US as an assistant coach for the NCAA Division One team the Washington Huskies, shifted towards mentoring. In Malta, the California native became a part of Depiro’s coaching staff at youth level and was also the coach for the club’s initiative ‘Hoop 4 Health’ which involved taking basketball into five different schools.

More details here...