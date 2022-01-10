Depiro BC have signed American forward Avery Sullivan, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The 22-year-old forward joins on the back of an impressive senior year at Lamar University, having averaged 9.8 points per game at 43.7% field goal percentage, and 7.2 rebounds per game throughout the 2020-21 season. He played 28 games.

