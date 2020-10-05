Depiro announced another signing in US player Cliff Thomas Jr. on Sunday.

The 6’10 forward out of High Point University averaged 14 minutes per game (27 games) with a 53% field goal percentage last season with the Panthers, currently a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) division One team.

This will be the 22-year-old’s first overseas experience after finishing his senior year at High Point. Speaking to the club’s socials, Thomas Jr. said: “I’m very grateful to the organization and coach James (Bamfield) for allowing me to be a part of the Depiro family. I’m excited to get started here and get better day after day with my teammates and win!”

