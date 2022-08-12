Maltese basketball club Depiro BC announced their first summer signing when they announced 7’1 centre Kameron Rooks as their new player on Friday.

US native Rooks, 27 joins after being most recently on the books of German club Chiemgau Baskets in the Bayernliga – a league based in the German Bayern region – where he was both a player and youth assistant coach for the Under-14, -16, and -18s.

Prior to this, Rooks was a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One player for the California Golden Bears as well as the San Diego State Aztecs. He was also on the books of NBA Development League side the Delaware Blue Coats in 2018. The latter are the G-League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team his father Shaun worked as the assistant coach before passing away in 2016.

Rooks joins new Depiro coach Brian Semonian’s squad ahead of the new season.

