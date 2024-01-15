BOV Men’s Division One side SiGMA Depiro announced their latest signing – US forward Alfred Hollins Jr on Monday.

Speaking through a club statement, coach Ruben Baldacchino welcomed the new import player calling him ‘the right player at the right time’.

“(Hollins JR) is a great player that comes from top college teams in the US,” the statement read.

“He will definitely be an important addition to our squad in our bid to challenge for honours this season. He is the right player at the right time.”

The 6’6 player joins the Mtarfa club on the back of experience in Zambia with the Munali Suns where he played in both games of the Road to BAL (Basketball Africa League) and finished with an average of 10.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds average.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...