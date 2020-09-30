Depiro announced the signing of US player Marlon Sierra. The forward, who joins from National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One side Bowling Green Falcons, will be a vital addition to the Imtarfa side on his first European adventure.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play in Europe for Depiro Basketball,” Sierra said.
