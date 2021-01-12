ARMS Depiro 77

Caffe Moak Luxol 74

(after overtime;16-14, 11-20, 12-22, 29-12, 9-6)

This game had to be decided in overtime with ARMS Depiro staging a remarkable late comeback to eventually move towards their second league victory and join the same Caffe Moak Luxol in the league standings.

Luxol seemed to be cruising to victory when first they had a very strong start to the second half where they opened a hefty 50-30 lead and then controlled the tempo to maintain a considerable 17-point margin, 64-47, with just five minutes left to the regular game buzzer.

