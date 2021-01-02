Depiro BC confirmed their first signing of the new year on Saturday with the announcement of US shooting guard T. J. Atwood.

The 6’6 guard out of Lamar University is the side’s third US import signing since the appointment of coach James Bamfield, and joins after a short stint with Svendborg Rabbits in the Danish league – Joining back in July.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta