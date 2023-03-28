The post-regular season set off last weekend as the BOV Play-Offs got underway with game one of the semi-final phase played on a best-of-three format.

The first semi-final had to be decided after overtime as regular league winners Mellieha Libertas and fourth-placed Depiro closed regulation time at par, 82-82, and it was then a very late Kameron Rooks fast break dunk that gave the Mtarfa side an initial lead in the series.

In the other tie, reigning champions Starlites FIJO took a 1-0 lead over BUPA Luxol with a superior performance inthe last quarter of the game after a very balanced first three rubbers.

The second game in both series will be played on Sunday with the pressure now fully on Mellieħa and Luxol respectively as both these teams know well enough that only a win can keep their playoff hopes alive.

