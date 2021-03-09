A 15-0 mid-last quarter streak and a better long-distance shooting percentage in the last part of the game were the determining factor in Depiro’s win over Hibernians.

In fact, in these five minutes, Depiro managed to turn an eight-point deficit into a very late seven-point positive margin and, with time practically running out till the final buzzer, ascertained themselves of a definite play-off spot in the post-regular season.

With both teams missing players due to the newly imposed 17+ age limit measure and ban on contact sport affected nationally late last week, and with Depiro also having to do with other players due to quarantine measures, the game set off with Hibs opening up a 10-0 lead after four minutes through a Daphnee Frieson and-one play, a threeball from Jasmine Abela, and a respective hoop from Kirsty Caruana and team leader Samantha Brincat.

