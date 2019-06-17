Q: Last week I paid a deposit of €140 for a reverse osmosis system. During the sale I felt I was being pressured into paying the deposit, as I wasn’t sure that I was making the right decision. Now I am convinced that I did not make the right choice and would like to cancel the order.

I would like to know if I can cancel the purchase and ask for a refund of my deposit. Am I right in arguing that since only five working days have passed, I am still within the 15-day cooling-down period?

A: The 14-day right of withdrawal, also known as the cooling-off period, only applies when a sales contract is concluded either through a distant means of communication, such as online or off premises.

An off-premises contract of sale takes place when a sale is concluded in the simultaneous physical presence of the trader and consumer, in a place which is not the business premises of the trader.

This means that one cannot opt to use the right of withdrawal unless the order of the reverse osmosis was either made through a distant sale or off premises. If the sale was concluded at a trade fair, even though strictly speaking you were not at the seller’s normal business premises, sales concluded at trade fairs that take place regularly or last over a specified time are legally considered on-premises contracts and hence are excluded from the right of withdrawal.

In view of the above, the sales order to purchase the reverse osmosis is legally binding and you cannot simply change your mind and cancel the sale. Unless you reach an agreement with the seller that allows you to terminate the sale, legally, if you opt to do so, you risk losing the deposit.

Furthermore, you must be aware that the seller may also oblige you to honour the sales agreement and hence pay in full for the product ordered. The law only allows consumers to cancel a sales agreement when sellers are unable to supply the goods ordered at the agreed conditions of sale.