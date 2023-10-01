A deputy court registrar was on Sunday given a one-year jail term suspended for three years after admitting to charges of attacking, slightly injuring and resisting police officers.

Ruth Camilleri, 38, of Mosta, was also fined €4,000 and ordered to pay €400 in damages to the police.

The court, led by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard that when the incident happened, Camilleri had consumed alcohol while taking medication.

A ban on the publication of her name was sought but although the prosecution, led by Inspector Gabriel Micallef, did not object, this was not granted.

Galea ruled there were no legal reasons for this to be given.